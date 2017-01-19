Activists, Celebrities to Join Women’s March on Washington

The day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Friday in Washington, D.C., hundreds of thousands of protesters from across the country will descend upon the city.

Women’s March on Washington, a grassroots women-led movement, will bring an estimated 200,000 people of all genders and backgrounds together to “take a stand on social justice and human rights issues ranging from race, ethnicity, gender, religion, immigration and health care,” organizers said in a statement.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street S.W., near the U.S. Capitol.

Women’s March announced on Wednesday its official lineup of activists, celebrities and political commentators who will speak during the event. The list includes Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz), Mothers of the Movement (Sybrina Fulton, Lucia McBath, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr), Cecile Richards (president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Janet Mock, America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Moore and Van Jones. In May, Jones will be the keynote speaker at DiversityInc’s annual Top 50 Companies for Diversity event in New York City.

Scheduled to perform are Janelle Monáe, who has a starring role in the film “Hidden Figures”; Maxwell; and Angelique Kidjo.

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monáe said in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

“We are here because women are every bit as capable if not more able to pursue any goal they set forth for themselves. Were it not for the limitless depths of their love we would not be the men that we are,” Maxwell said.

Additional performers include MC Lyte, Toshi Reagon, Samantha Ronson, Emily Wells, DJ Rekha, St. Beauty, Beverly Bond, Alia Sharief, DJ Rimarkable, Amber Coffman, the Indigo Girls, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Climbing PoeTree.

Organizations including Amnesty International, EMILY’s List, GLAAD, Girls Who Code, Muslim Women’s Alliance and United We Dream are supporting the march.

On Wednesday, Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, tweeted the organization is supporting the event:

The hashtag on social media #WhyIMarch is filled with testimonies of people across the U.S. on why they will participate in the D.C. march or one of the sister marches.

I march because I am a woman with a disability and I refuse to be bullied into silence #whyIMarch @womensmarch — Linda Kelchner (@profe105) January 14, 2017

I'm marching to ensure we don't roll back the clock on women's rights and to empower women & girls to speak out & be heard. #WhyIMarch — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 17, 2017

Because without strong women, strong men wouldn't exist. #WhyIMarch — The Resistance JC (@BasementJC) January 19, 2017

Delegations of women wearing knitted, pink cat-eared “pussy” hats in support of the Pussyhat Project will also protest Trump’s infamous recorded comments regarding women.

It is estimated that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present Friday for the inauguration, according to officials. But Elliott Ferguson, the president of Destination DC, the city’s convention and tourism bureau, told PBS NewsHour that when Trump won, the “level of enthusiasm” and demand for hotel rooms did not immediately reach that of past recent inaugurations.

“It’s been much, much slower than anyone would have anticipated for a first-term president,” Ferguson said.

He added that Saturday’s march has helped drive more reservations.

“The moment it was confirmed it was happening in the city our hotels were seeing reservations take place,” he said.

Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s homeland security director, said some 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city on Saturday, which would mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus. So the march may draw more than the estimated 200,000.

Rise Above

“Rise Above Conference 2017,” a counter-inauguration conference, will begin on Saturday following the Women’s March on Washington.

According to a statement sent to DiversityInc, the conference is “designed to harness, empower and coordinate the unprecedented political energy that has emerged since Donald Trump won the presidency and convert that momentum into a meaningful strategy to protect civil rights and vulnerable communities in the U.S.”

Lawyers for Good Government will host the conference. Traci Feit Love, a Harvard Law School graduate and single mother, began a post-election Facebook group in response to November’s presidential election. It grew into an organization of lawyers, with 48 chapters and members in all 50 states.

“In the wake of the 2016 election, an army of more than 120,000 lawyers, law students, and activists has risen up in defense of the values and democratic principles that make America a truly great nation,” said Love. “We are a pro bono army ready and willing to fight alongside and on behalf of individuals and communities at risk under the new administration.”

Saturday’s panel discussions will be from 2:30-8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre and feature a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Ani DiFranco. Panels on Sunday will be from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre and the Mayflower Hotel.