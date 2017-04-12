Latest News
April 13, 2017

Alphas Adopt Struggling Southeast School

April 12, 2017 Tatyana Hopkins – Washington Informer Contributing Writer Local 0

Kelly Gilmore, member of the Omicron Lamda Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, reads to a class of first-graders at Orr Elementary School in Southeast after the organization donated over 300 books to its library on March 17. (Courtesy photo)
Kelly Gilmore, member of the Omicron Lamda Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, reads to a class of first-graders at Orr Elementary School in Southeast after the organization donated over 300 books to its library on March 17. (Courtesy photo)

One of the city’s neediest schools has caught the attention of one fraternity who hopes its community outreach initiatives will help the school operate better.

For years, the D.C. City Council has promised to set aside funds to modernize Orr Elementary School, yet the crumbling Southeast structure remains one of only two buildings that have not begun any phase of modernization since its opening in 1974.

Though Mayor Muriel Bowser says every school in the city will receive a full modernization, more than 400 students file into Orr daily in the meantime, amid the school’s disintegrating infrastructure, lack of functional classroom space and occasional vermin.

Members from the Omicron Lambda Alpha (OLA) chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. hope their concentrated community service will help the school until the city completes its modernization.

“It is a priority school for us,” said fraternity member James Wright Jr. “Alphas really care about education.”

Alpha Phi Alpha was founded Dec. 4, 1906, at Cornell University and the OLA chapter was started April 27, 1952, at Howard University for postgraduates. The president of OLA is James McClelland, and the chapter now has over 55 members.

The fraternity’s first encounter with the school was in December when they presented students at the school with books and toys for the holiday season. In February, members read books to a classroom, and earlier this month members returned to the school with a donation of over 300 books to its library.

Members say the purpose of the book donation was to stimulate student interest in reading.

“I am a teacher,” said OLA community services chairman Giani Clarkson. “Students cannot learn and progress when they can’t read. We are donating these books so the students can become scholars at the ground level.”

Clarkson, who teaches at a charter middle school in Northwest, was joined by Wright, Kelly Gilmore, Emerson Bretous, Howard Franklin, Rudy Williams, Michael Matthews, Bruce Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, Victor Lee, Brandon Wheatley and Antonio Alston.

In addition to the donations, the fraternity members helped set up the books in the library and broke up into pairs to read to the students. Clarkson read the time-honored classic “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Orr has consistently been on the list of 40 lowest-performing schools in the city. Ninety-eight percent of its students are African-American. Only 16 percent of their students met or exceeded expectations on the 2016 Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, the test used to measure student performance in the District.

Dyanna Gardner teaches at Orr and facilitated bringing the books to the school.

“These books are a blessing to us,” Gardner said. “This will help the children to develop an interest in reading and they can start to develop their personal libraries. … It is good for these young people to see black men doing positive things for them.”

Wright said the fraternity hopes to continue to grow its relationship with Orr and will continue to use its community service platform to engage with the school.

“One of the things we found is that they were happy that somebody gave them something,” he said.

About Tatyana Hopkins – Washington Informer Contributing Writer 51 Articles
Tatyana Hopkins has always wanted to make the world a better place. Growing up she knew she wanted to be a journalist. To her there were too many issues in the world to pick a career that would force her to just tackle one. The recent Howard University graduate is thankful to have a job and enjoys the thrill she gets from chasing the story, meeting new people and adding new bits of obscure information to her knowledge base. Dubbed with the nickname “Fun Fact” by her friends, Tatyana seems to be full of seemingly “random and useless” facts. Meanwhile, the rising rents in D.C. have driven her to wonder about the length of the adverse possession statute of limitations (15 years?). Despite disliking public speaking, she remembers being scolded for talking in class or for holding up strangers in drawn-out conversations. Her need to understand the world and its various inhabitants frequently lands her in conversations on topics often deemed taboo: politics, religion and money. Tatyana avoided sports in high school she because the thought of a crowd watching her play freaked her out, but found herself studying Arabic, traveling to Egypt and eating a pigeon. She uses social media to scope out meaningful and interesting stories and has been calling attention to fake news on the Internet for years.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


© 2017 The Washington Informer, all rights reserved.