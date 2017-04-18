Americans Don’t Trust Trump: Poll

Americans do not trust President Donald Trump, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.

Notably, Americans across all age groups, political ideologies and party affiliations — male and female — are less likely to believe Trump keeps his promises. (The data does not break down results by race.) Women in particular displayed a significant shift in opinion. Just 40 percent of women believe Trump sticks to his word — down from 65 percent in February, a change of 25 percentage points.

Several groups that primarily believed Trump kept his promises in February have since changed their minds. The majority of Independents, adults aged 18-34, adults aged 35 to 54 and moderates all previously responded that Trump keeps his promises. Between February and April, these groups have changed that belief.

Just 36 percent of respondents, American adults aged 18 and up, consider their own president “honest and trustworthy.” This is down 6 percentage points from February.

Those surveyed were even less likely to say Trump “keeps his promises” than they were in February. Only 45 percent believe the president sticks to his word — compared to 62 percent in February.

And the majority of people do not believe he is capable of bringing necessary change, or that he cares about their own needs and can manage government effectively.

Incidentally, exit polls showed that more Independents voted for Trump than Hillary Clinton. And while women overall supported Clinton, white women largely voted in favor of Trump.

Gallup previously reported that Trump was the first president in their records to begin his presidency with a lower-than-majority approval rating. His disapproval rating has remained above 50 percent for the past several weeks, according to data.

A commonly cited reason people give for voting for Trump is that he is a businessman and can therefore “fix” the economy. But this belief may be waning as well. In March, Americans reported a score of +5 of their confidence in the economy — “the lowest weekly average since the presidential election in November.”

How Trump Hurts Own Supporters

The sharp decline in Americans’ belief Trump keeps his promises does not come as a surprise, even among those who voted for him. During his short time in office, Trump has proposed several ideals that would hurt his own supporters.

While Americans with the lowest reported incomes voted for Clinton, Trump saw unprecedented support from lower-income voters. According to a Washington Post analysis of the 2016 American National Election Study, lower-income Americans were much more likely to vote for Trump than for other Republicans in recent years:

“2016 was plainly an anomaly. While the wealthy are usually most likely to vote for the Republican, they didn’t this time; and while the poor are usually less likely to vote for the Republican, they were unusually supportive of Trump. And the degree to which the wealthy disdained the 2016 Republican candidate was without recent historical precedent.”

Trump’s proposed FY 2018 budget, which even drew criticism from his fellow Republicans, is set to impact a lot of people negatively — including many people who voted to put him in office.

According to exit polls, the president’s victory can largely be attributed to rural America, 61 percent of which voted for Trump. However, initial analysis of his proposed budget suggests that this demographic will be hit hard as a result of cutting to certain programs. The budget proposes large cuts in everything from education to agriculture, notably programs that help low-income, disadvantaged and unemployed Americans.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture is slated to lose 21 percent of its budget. The blueprint directly states the impact the Department has on Trump’s most loyal supporters: “USDA also works to ensure food safety, provide nutrition assistance, and support rural communities.”

However, the proposed cut to the Agriculture Department demonstrates Trump’s clear lack of understanding of his core voting base. The budget promises to keep in tact “core” aspects of the department, but experts in the industry have voiced concerns over whether the government knows just what those core aspects are.

The Republican’s failed health care bill was also slated to adversely affect Trump supporters. Poorer and older Americans would be the ones most negatively impacted by the original bill. Under the new plan, Americans would no longer have been required to purchase medical insurance but would have received a tax credit between $2,000 and $4,000, depending on the individual’s age, with older people receiving a higher credit. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), insurers can charge a 64-year-old three times more for a policy than a 21-year-old. The Republican’s proposed plan would have allowed insurers to charge the older population five times more than younger people.

The plan, which ultimately did not pass, could not even unite Trump’s own party. Republicans remained at odds with one another as conservatives pushed for a complete repeal of Obamacare while moderates worried about the number of people who likely would have lost coverage.