Latest News
January 20, 2017

Anti-Trump Protests Erupt in D.C. Amid Inauguration Events

January 20, 2017 WI Web Staff National 0

Officers patrol the area and provide assistance during the inauguration events for President Donald Trump in downtown D.C. (Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department via Twitter)
Officers patrol the area and provide assistance during the inauguration events for President Donald Trump in downtown D.C. (Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department via Twitter)

With the inaugural parade in honor of newly installed President Donald Trump set to begin, a group of about 1,000 protesters are being kept at bay in the area of 15th and K streets in northwest D.C. by police in riot gear.

Soon after Trump took the oath of office at noon on Friday, some 90 protesters were arrested after hurling bricks and other objects at businesses in downtown D.C., just a short distance from the parade route.

Other protesters simply stood with their arms interlocked with each other, stating their rights to quietly oppose the inauguration.

Reports state that Trump, who was still attending the inaugural luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, was unaware of the protests.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


© 2016 The Washington Informer, all rights reserved.