Anti-Trump Protests Erupt in D.C. Amid Inauguration Events

With the inaugural parade in honor of newly installed President Donald Trump set to begin, a group of about 1,000 protesters are being kept at bay in the area of 15th and K streets in northwest D.C. by police in riot gear.

Soon after Trump took the oath of office at noon on Friday, some 90 protesters were arrested after hurling bricks and other objects at businesses in downtown D.C., just a short distance from the parade route.

Other protesters simply stood with their arms interlocked with each other, stating their rights to quietly oppose the inauguration.

Reports state that Trump, who was still attending the inaugural luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, was unaware of the protests.