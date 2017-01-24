As Out of Pocket Costs Rise for Family Caregivers, Congress Introduces Tax Credit Remedy

Families caring for a special needs child collectively lose billions of dollars each year in relation to caregiving responsibilities, a recent study found.

The study, “Family-Provided Health Care for Children With Special Health Care Needs,” shows families provide up to fourteen hours weekly or 36 billion dollars worth of care on a yearly basis. Assistance with basic daily functions such as feeding, bathing, and dressing were not accounted for in these numbers. For every child with a disability, the average household loses $3,200 related to medical care for them. That number can jump to over $6,000 a year annually if the family decides to hire aides to assist with care, which puts this out of the question for many families.

Being the primary caregiver for a child also spurs emotional trauma in a number of cases. Compounding this with the extra financial burden that families face when raising a child with disabilities, too often the round the clock job of many parents eliminates their ability to pursue a full time career.

This issue not only affects parents but all types of family members. In 2013, an estimated 40 million family caregivers provided 37 billion hours of care worth $470 million caring for a parent, spouse, partners, and other adults. To put this in perspective, that total is more than the entire Medicaid spending for that year. These out of pocket medical and care expenses cause people to be unable to save for retirement or have money to spend on leisure activities such as vacations.

Recent federal legislation may ease this burden. In a bipartisan effort to assist family caregivers, the Credit for Caring Act was introduced in 2016. The legislation would “allow an eligible caregiver a new tax credit for 30% of the cost of long-term care expenses that exceed $2,000, up to $3,000 in a taxable year.” An “eligible caregiver” is anyone whose income is greater than $7,500 and who pays for or contributes to expenses for “a spouse or other dependent relative with long-term care needs.”

U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduced the legislature, which is a companion to HR 4708 that was sponsored by Congressman Tom Reed (R-N.Y.).

Stay Informed. Get the DiversityInc newsletter. Your email will not be added to any promotional lists. Easy opt out.

“Family caregivers play an invaluable role in ensuring their loved ones have access to the support they need, from the comfort of their own home,” Sen. Ernst previously said in a statement. “This role is not without challenges however, which is why the Credit for Caring Act is essential.”

“More than 40 million Americans provide unpaid care to a friend or relative with a long-term illness or medical condition, often juggling this work with other obligations and spending a great deal of money providing this care,” Sen. Warren said. “This modest tax credit will make life a little easier for the hardworking Americans who do the often-unacknowledged but powerfully important work of taking care of their loved ones in need.”

A number of advocates have thrown their support behind this bill, including AARP, the American Heart/American Stroke Association, Autism Speaks and, recently, the Alzheimer’s Association. According to a press release from AARP, the measure would ultimately save taxpayer dollars because families would not have to pay for more expensive hospital bills and nursing home options.