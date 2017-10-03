BET Launches New Late-Night Talk Show

A new series, the Rundown with Robin Thede will air on late-night TV October 12 on BET.

Executive Producer Chris Rock collaborates with BET to bring the African American female voice to late night news satire.

According to BET, Thede is noted as being the first Black woman to serve as head writer for the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She was also the head writer and regular performer on Comedy Central’s the Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Thede will be the only woman of color currently hosting a late-night TV show and the second female current late-night host alongside Samantha Bee.











