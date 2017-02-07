Betsy DeVos Sworn In as Education Secretary

Betsy DeVos was sworn in Tuesday night as Education secretary, hours after being confirmed by the Senate in a historic vote.

Amid widespread angst over her lack of experience in public education, President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of education was confirmed with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tiebreaker — the first time in Senate history a vice president had done so for a Cabinet nominee — after senators deadlocked 50-50 over her ability to set the pace for the nation’s public schools.

All 48 of the Democratic caucus of senators joined two Republicans in voting against DeVos.

Lawmakers who opposed DeVos had argued she doesn’t understand or believe in public schools and is not committed to enforcing civil rights laws related to education.