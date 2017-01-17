Black and Missing 5K Run – Washington Informer

Hope Without Boundaries host their 3rd Annual Black & Missing 5k Run at the National Harbor on Saturday, May 30, 2015.

Guest include Allison Seymour, Elise Neal and Darrin Henson, all coming out for the main goal, to raise awareness about the missing not just in the DC Area, but throughout the nation.

Supporting the cause is the family and friends of Shaquita Bell, a family that is still looking for their missing loved one for almost 10 years.

Also sponsoring this event is the NUWLA organization. A group whose main goal is to bring the black community together.

If any one knows information on people like Unique Harris, Shaquita Bell, or any other missing person out there, please be able to take the initiative to contact your local authorities or reach out to these organizations that can help these families find the ones that are lost.

