Black Journalists Take NBC to Task Over Tamron Hall Flap

In response to NBC’s decision to replace “Today” host Tamron Hall with Megyn Kelly, the National Association of Black Journalists accused the network of “whitewashing” the show Hall had co-hosted since 2014 with Al Roker.

“NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing,” NABJ said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The organization has also requested a meeting with NBC executives to discuss “the top-rated show’s dismantling.”

“We look forward to dialogue and resolve regarding Black journalists and their continuing roles at NBC both in front and behind the camera,” the statement read.

Hall, 46, had been with MSNBC since 2007 before joining NBC as the first black female co-host of “Today.”

Kelly’s NBC debut is expected to take place this fall. Her Fox News contract expires in July, but she signed off from the network in early January after announcing her decision to leave.

NBC defended itself against the criticism.

“NBC News has a long and proven history as an industry leader in newsroom diversity,” the network said in a statement. “We will continue to engage in the running dialogue we’ve had for many years with the National Association of Black Journalists and other advocacy groups to advance those goals.”