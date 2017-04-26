Broccoli City Celebrates 5 Years With Flagship Music Festival

Broccoli City’s flagship music festival will celebrate five years with music’s top artists and a two-day conference aptly named BroccoliCon.

Grammy winner Solange, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage and other up-and-coming artists will take the stage Saturday, May 6 at Gateway DC in Southeast.

Broccoli City, a leading nonprofit organization committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities will have a weeklong series of events to celebrate the group’s anniversary.

“We launched the Power of One campaign last year where people could earn a festival ticket by volunteering at a community service event; within 24hours, all the events we posted, reached capacity,” said Brandon McEachern, Broccoli City founder. “It was great to see the dedication to improving our communities, but I think that’s when we really realized the potential that our generation has to create lasting change wasn’t being fully tapped and that we needed to do more as an organization to educate people.”

BroccoliCon, an immersive social entrepreneurship-focused conference, will feature Jason White, head of marketing for Beats by Dre, Shahendra Ohneswere, vice president of creative marketing for RocNation, Dr. Julianne Malveaux, founder of Economic Education, Michael Lastoria, co-founder and CEO of &Pizza, and many more.

The programming for the week will include interactive panel discussions and workshops, inspiring keynotes, cooking demos, book signings, film screenings, live art and music pop-ups, networking receptions and special events.

“With the five-year anniversary of our music festival coming up, we knew that this would be the perfect time to bring together pioneers across different industries who are making an impact in our communities,” McEachern said. “We’re excited to provide our peers with the opportunity to discover the ideas, inspiration, and tools to help them Build Broccoli Cities and make a lasting impact for years to come.”

To purchase Broccoli City Conference tickets, visit BCFestival.com.

Broccoli City Week:

BC 5K Run & Fitness

Saturday, April 29 Anacostia Park

BC All Night

Art & Music Pop Up Thursday, May 4

Ivy City DC

Broccoli Conference

Friday, May, 5

Kellogg Conference Center

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Broccoli City Music Festival

Saturday, May, 6 Gateway DC