CBC Presses John Conyers to Resign Amid Harassment Allegations

A group of Democrats, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, has privately urged Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) to resign.

The group’s request comes in the wake of a third former staff member’s accusations of sexual harassment against the longtime congressman.

Conyers, 88, who has been in office for 53 years, reportedly met late Tuesday with CBC members to discuss his future.

Conyers, a CBC co-founder, has already stepped down from his post as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee amid a pending House Ethics Committee investigation.

He settled a sexual harassment claim in 2015, in which he paid an unnamed former aide $27,000 from the congressional account normally used to cover office expenses.

