CBC Presses John Conyers to Resign Amid Harassment Allegations

November 29, 2017 WI Web Staff Politics 1
U.S. Congressman John Conyers (D-Michigan) has introduced H.R. 40, a bill to establish a Commission to Study Reparations Proposals for African-Americans Act, every year since 1989. (Flickr Creative Commons)
Rep. John Conyers (D-Michigan) (Flickr Creative Commons)

A group of Democrats, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, has privately urged Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) to resign.

The group’s request comes in the wake of a third former staff member’s accusations of sexual harassment against the longtime congressman.

Conyers, 88, who has been in office for 53 years, reportedly met late Tuesday with CBC members to discuss his future.

Conyers, a CBC co-founder, has already stepped down from his post as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee amid a pending House Ethics Committee investigation.

He settled a sexual harassment claim in 2015, in which he paid an unnamed former aide $27,000 from the congressional account normally used to cover office expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles

Op-Ed

Our Own Worst Enemy

October 6, 2014 Raynard Jackson Op-Ed, Columnists, Raynard Jackson, Opinion Comments Off on Our Own Worst Enemy

By Raynard Jackson NNPA Columnist Black Democrats are the most despised people on the face of this earth and they have worked hard to deserve this designation. They vote upwards of 90 percent for Democratic [read more…]

Op-Ed

The Congressional Black Caucus Has No Conscience

July 7, 2014 Raynard Jackson Op-Ed, Columnists, Raynard Jackson, Opinion Comments Off on The Congressional Black Caucus Has No Conscience

By Raynard Jackson NNPA Columnist The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) describes itself as “the conscience of the U.S. Congress.”  According to the dictionary, conscience is the inner sense of what is right or wrong in [read more…]

Donald Trump
Black Experience

Waters, CBC Blast Trump Administration for Disrespect of Black Women

October 24, 2017 WI Web Staff Black Experience Comments Off on Waters, CBC Blast Trump Administration for Disrespect of Black Women

Rep. Maxine Waters on Monday called out President Donald Trump for what she said is his administration’s ongoing disregard for Black women. [read more…]

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*