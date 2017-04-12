Charlie Murphy, Comedian and ‘Chappelle’s’ Star, Dead at 57

Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy who rose to fame on “Chappelle’s Show” in the mid-2000s, died Wednesday in New York City. He was 57.

Murphy’s publicist confirmed that the comedian died of leukemia, Rolling Stone reported.

The comedian and actor had bit roles in films directed by his brother and Spike Lee, but he is likely best known for his “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” skits on “Chappelle’s Show,” in which Murphy humorously told tales of his real-life encounters with music legends Rick James and Prince in the 1980s.

In recent years, Murphy had participated in comedy tours, in addition to his voice work for animated series such as “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”