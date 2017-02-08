Latest News
February 8, 2017

Charlie Wilson: ‘God, Family, Fans’ Make the Difference

Everyone's Favorite 'Uncle' Bringing 'In It to Win It' Tour to D.C.

February 8, 2017 D. Kevin McNeir – Washington Informer Editor Entertainment 0

Charlie Wilson
Charlie Wilson (Courtesy of P Music Group)

Charlie Wilson, the electrifying, energetic, time-defying singer, songwriter, producer and former lead vocalist for the Gap Band, has a style and swerve that command both respect and attention.

But it’s his testimony, his unquestionable love for God and his humble spirit that make him a rare gem in an industry where the kind of success “Uncle Charlie” has achieved often causes entertainers to forget their past and to believe that they, and they alone, stand at the center of the universe.

When Wilson steps out on D.C.’s Verizon Center stage on Sunday, Feb. 12 along with musical guests Fantasia, Johnny Gill and newcomer Solero, he promises that his fans who have supported him for decades will leave the arena singing some of his defining tunes, with fingers popping and wanting more.

“Just watch how we come on stage — and how we leave,” he said.

“We’re still putting the finishing touches on the show, mainly because I insist that things must be perfect for my fans,” said Wilson, who celebrated his 64th birthday on Jan. 29 and has become a dedicated spokesperson for the prostate cancer after battling the disease now in remission.

“We bring a lot of energy to the stage so I have to stay in shape. When I was younger I didn’t get it — now I do. I listen to myself, to my voice and work really hard to sound the same way live as I do on my recordings,” he said.

“Many singers just go through the motions of making noise, unable to see that singing is an art form. I wouldn’t say I’m the best singer around but I know a lot of others who would rather hear someone else instead of themselves. I still enjoy hearing me but it takes hard work,” said Wilson, who has garnered 11 Grammy nominations along with being honored with BET’s 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award and capturing Billboard’s No. 1 Adult Artist Award in 2009.

Now sitting comfortably at the top of his game, and with many “wanting to get on board,” Wilson says he never forgets the days when drug and alcohol addiction almost took his life, even leaving him temporarily homeless.

“My wife is my angel and we go everywhere together, except to public bathrooms,” he said while laughing at his own words. “We even go to the grocery store together and we don’t have any secrets. None of that. And whenever problems emerge, we work them out at that moment and then toss them into the trash. When I went to get myself cleaned up, she was what I needed. Without her I know I’d be dead.”

Wilson, perhaps in part because of the hard-earned wisdom he’s acquired after overcoming great adversity, has taken on the role of mentor, advising younger artists, including the three who he chose to join him on his new show, the “In It to Win It” Tour — also the title of his February 2017 CD release.

“God has given me a message to share and I obey Him. I’ve made mistakes and been blessed to correct many of the wrongs I once committed. Younger artists don’t need to go through the same pain I experienced. But sometimes they don’t want to listen. Some will have to fall and bust their heads I guess. The danger, however, is some people aren’t able to get back up like I somehow did,” he added.

Like his new CD, Wilson says the show will feature a combination of quality horns, strings and other instruments with hip-hop beats, bumping bass lines and plenty of intricately developed vocals.

“Of course at the end of the day I’m an R&B vocalist — that’s how I roll. That’s who I am. When I got myself back on track and wanted to do the solo thing, some folks said I was crazy. Many, including a few industry executives whom I had known for years, doubted me. They said I shouldn’t even try. But I told them I was like the little engine that could not — that could not believe that it was possible.”

“Today, tomorrow and all of the days that follow, it’s all about staying positive and giving God the praise,” Wilson said emphatically.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

About D. Kevin McNeir – Washington Informer Editor 90 Articles

Award-winning journalist, book editor, voice-over specialist and author with 17 years in the industry. Currently an education and religion beat reporter for The Washington Informer. But I also tackle local (D.C. and Maryland) politics, entertainment, business and health articles to maintain my edge.

Born and raised in Motown and a staunch Wolverine – that is a graduate of the University of Michigan, I left corporate America (IBM) to pursue my passion for writing, accepting a beat reporter’s gig under the tutelage of the late Sam Logan, founding publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. I continued to hone my craft at N’DIGO Magapaper, Windy City Times and The Wednesday Journal, all in Chicagoland; the Atlanta Voice and The Miami Times. I’ve been fortunate to be chosen twice as the Feature Writer of the Year by the Chicago Association of Black Journalists. Later, as the senior editor of one of the country’s oldest Black-owned newspapers, The Miami Times, I helped my staff bring home the NNPA’s highest honor – Publication of the Year, 2001. That same year I picked up first and second place awards for news and feature writing, respectively, also from the NNPA.

Today I’m based in the nation’s capital where I’m honored to serve as the editor for The Washington Informer. Recognizing the importance of education, I’ve earned two master’s degrees from Emory University, Summa Cum Laude and Princeton Theological Seminary, majoring in theology and philosophy.

If I can slow down, I may actually complete and publish a collection of essays I’ve been working on for many years, “Growing up Motown,” sharing childhood memories of experiences with musical legends like Marvin Gaye, Kim Weston, the Four Tops, the Miracles, Gladys Knight and Take Six. My favorite foods: spinach, lasagna, pancakes and Oysters Rockefeller. My mom, 86, always my “best friend” and “cheerleader,” now lives with me and she brings me great joy. I’m a fiercely protective yet encouraging father and grandfather always down for traveling, shopping or celebrating the natural beauty of God’s world. I live by the following words: “Less is more” and “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

You can reach me on Twitter (@dkevinmcneir), Facebook (Kevin McNeir) or via e-mail, mcneirdk@washingtoninformer.com

