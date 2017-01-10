Cosby Lawyers: Prosecutors Have No Case

Charges filed against Bill Cosby in Pennsylvania should immediately be dismissed by prosecutors because there’s no evidence that the legendary comedian committed a crime, Cosby’s attorneys said Tuesday.

“In their recent filings, the Commonwealth has admitted that it ‘needs’ testimony about the accusations of unrelated third parties, or it will not be able to convince a jury to convict Mr. Cosby at trail,” his attorneys said in a statement to The Washington Informer.

Last year, a Montgomery County judge bound Cosby over for trial after the district attorney secured an indictment against the famous actor.

He’s facing sexual assault charges against former Temple University student Andrea Constand from an incident that happened at Cosby’s home in 2004.

Once known as “America’s Favorite Dad,” Cosby later settled a civil suit with Constand, who has now agreed to testify against him in the criminal prosecution.

Over the past two years, dozens of women have come forward with allegations that Cosby either drugged, raped or assaulted them.

Cosby has vehemently denied the allegations and Pennsylvania prosecutors are seeking permission to call those women to the stand to tell their stories to help bolster the Constand case.

“In plain words, the Commonwealth has conceded that it has no case against Mr. Cosby,” his attorneys said. “The Commonwealth also concedes that they poisoned a jury pool in Montgomery County by bringing a case they admit they cannot win. If not obvious before, it is now — this case should never have been brought against Mr. Cosby and the injustice should have never occurred.”

Cosby, 79, rose to fame in the 1960s, starring in the television show “I-Spy.” He went on to star in a number of movies, including sharing leading roles with Academy Award-winning icon Sidney Poitier in the 1970s films “Let’s Do it Again,” “Uptown Saturday Night” and “A Piece of the Action.”

Cosby transformed television — particularly the way it depicted African-Americans — with the NBC television hit “The Cosby Show.”

His attorneys said racism has also played a role in his prosecution.

“Mr. Cosby is no stranger to discrimination and racial hatred, and throughout his career Mr. Cosby has always used his voice and his celebrity to highlight the commonalities and has portrayed the differences that are not negative — no matter the race, gender and religion of a person,” his lawyer Brian McMonagle told reporters last month. “The time has come to shine a spotlight on the trampling of Mr. Cosby’s civil rights. [Attorney] Gloria Allred [who represents several of the woman who alleged that Cosby assaulted them] apparently loves the media spotlight more than she cares about justice. She calls herself a civil rights attorney, but her campaign against Mr. Cosby builds on racial bias and prejudice that can pollute the court of public opinion.

“And when the media repeats her accusations — with no evidence, no trial and no jury — we are moved backwards as a country and away from the America that our civil rights leaders sacrificed so much to create,” McMonagle said.