Country Headed on ‘Wrong Track’ with Trump: Poll

The majority of millennials believe America is headed down the wrong track with the election of Donald Trump, according to a report released by GenForward on Tuesday.

The poll, which questioned adults aged 18-30, found that millennials of different races all agree that the country is not headed in the right direction:

Are things Heading in the Right Direction or Wrong Track with the Election of Donald Trump? (%)

Race of Respondent Right direction Wrong track African American 8 62 Asian American 17 59 Latino/a 12 57 White 23 47

But some Americans will be worse off than others, millennials believe.

Will the Lives of People of Color and Whites Improve with the Election of Donald Trump? (% saying yes)

Race of Respondent People of color Whites African American 7 59 Asian American 14 62 Latino/a 9 67 White 21 45

Incidentally, white respondents were the least likely to say that white Americans’ lives will improve under Trump. When asked if respondents would be better or worse off in four years, the response was overwhelmingly negative, although whites appeared more hopeful than the other groups.

Do you Expect that You will be Better Off or Worse Off in Four Years?

Race of Respondent Better off Worse off African American 12 43 Asian American 16 44 Latino/a 18 47 White 30 35

All racial groups in the study cited race as “the biggest source of division in America” today — albeit not by the same margin. Sixty-two percent of Blacks, 53 percent of Latinos, 45 percent of Asians and 37 percent of whites all chose race as the number one divider. Whites and Latinos both chose ideology and class as second and third, respectively. For Blacks, class came second and ideology came third. Asians were tied for second on these issues.

Hate incidents occurred in record numbers following Election Day, with a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) calculating roughly seven times the weekly average when compared to to the FBI’s 2015 hate crimes report.

The FBI’s annual hate crimes report revealed that 5,818 single-bias incidents occurred in 2015. On average, 115 racially motivated hate incidents targeting people of all races occurred every 10 days in 2015. In the 10 days following the election, there were more anti-Black incidents alone — 187. Anti-immigrant incidents were more than double the average for all races.

Anti-women crimes occurred at a rate of less than two per month in 2015. Post-election, there were 40 hate incidents against women. And while most respondents to the GenForward did not currently see gender as a large divisive factor in the country, the majority of those surveyed do not believe Trump will do well for women. When asked, “Do you believe that the lives of women will improve with the election of Donald Trump?” just 9 percent of Blacks, 10 percent of Latinos, 15 percent of Asians and 22 percent of whites responded positively.

Feelings of Fear, Disgust and Hope Match Election Exit Survey Results

For the most part, the survey respondents cited negative feelings regarding their top three emotions following Trump’s victory. The only exception was for whites aged 18-30, of which 12 percent cited feeling “hopeful” but also “fearful”:

The Three Most Common Emotions Following Donald Trump’s Election Victory, by Race and Ethnicity

Emotion African Americans Asian Americans Latino/as Whites Most cited Disgusted (25%) Fearful (19%) Disgusted (20%) Disgusted (17%) Second most cited Fearful (14%) Disgusted (18%) Fearful (15%) Hopeful (12%) Third most cited Angry (11%) Depressed (11%) Angry (10%) Fearful (12%)

Some uncertainty also lingered after the unprecedented election. The report notes that 14 percent of Blacks, Latinos and whites and 15 percent of Asians were unsure what their strongest was after Election Day.

Overall, the results of the report align with the makeup of Trump’s young voters, according to an exit poll by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE). (The CIRCLE poll identifies young adults as aged 18-29, not 18-30.) Eighty percent of millennial-aged voters who voted for Trump were white. In contrast, 48 percent of former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s young adult voters were white.