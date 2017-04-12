County Realtors Award $10K in Scholarships

The Prince George’s County Association of Realtors, the county’s leading advocate for real estate and private property rights, has selected four county high school seniors to receive $2,500 college scholarships.

The scholarships will be awarded through the association’s David Maclin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“Community service plays an important role in building neighborhoods,” said association President Patricia Dowtin. “These young people have demonstrated community spirit and have unselfishly given back to their community. For that, Realtors are excited to help them attain their future education goals.”

In honor of the late Realtor David Maclin’s contributions to Prince George’s County, the scholarship fund recognizes a student’s commitment to community service, based on the theme “How I Made A Difference In My Community.”

The 2017 scholarship recipients are:

• Tynetta Devine of Academy of Health Sciences at PGCC, who plans to attend Trinity Washington University;

• Jacoby Hicks of Academy of Health Sciences at PGCC, planning to attend University of Maryland Baltimore;

• Jamiya Kirkland of Academy of Health Sciences at PGCC, who will attend Howard University; and

• Jorden White of Bishop McNamara High School, planning to attend North Carolina A&T State University.