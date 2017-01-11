Craig Muckle Joins Archdiocese of Washington’s Public Affairs Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Archdiocese of Washington announced Wednesday that veteran public affairs and government relations operative Craig M. Muckle has been appointed as manager of its Office of Public Policy in the Secretariat for Communications.

Muckle will work closely with the District of Columbia Catholic Conference, the archdiocese’s general counsel’s office, and other archdiocesan offices to advocate the Catholic Church’s position on public policy matters and to mobilize the local church in the public policy arena, the Archdiocese said.

Muckle spent the past 18 years at Safeway as manager of public affairs and government relations. His 35-year communications career also includes stints at ESPN, BET and Rite Aid, along with serving as an adjunct professor in Howard University’s School of Communications from spring 2014 to spring 2016.

“Craig brings a wealth of experience in public affairs, public policy and communications to the Archdiocese of Washington and the District of Columbia Catholic Conference,” said Ed McFadden, secretary of communications for the Archdiocese of Washington. “His background and experience in engaging and mobilizing locally with community stakeholders will ensure our elected officials, policy professionals, the media and the public are fully informed on our public policy positions and also in the many ways the archdiocese is engaged in the greater Washington community.”

Muckle’s accomplishments include being selected as a Minority Business Leader awardee by the Washington Business Journal (2015), along with serving as chair of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce (2008) and the Greater Bowie Chamber (2014). A graduate of the University of Dayton, Muckle resides in Bowie, Md. with his wife and three children.

The Archdiocese of Washington is home to over 620,000 Catholics, 139 parishes and 95 Catholic schools, located in Washington, D.C., and five Maryland counties: Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s.