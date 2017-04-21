Cuba Gooding Sr., Soul Singer and Father of Actor, Dies

Cuba Gooding Sr., lead singer for the R&B group The Main Ingredient and father of the Oscar-winning actor, was found dead in his car Thursday on a busy Los Angeles street, authorities said. He was 72.

According to reports, Gooding was found Thursday afternoon slumped over in his silver Jaguar while parked along Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. First responders attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Reports also state that drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car.

Gooding rose to fame as the lead vocalist for The Main Ingredient, a popular ’70s soul group best known for the Grammy-nominated “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

The singer’s own father fled Barbados and went to Cuba, inspiring his name.

Gooding, who is survived by his wife and four children, would have celebrated his birthday on April 27.