D.C. Announces Service Schedule for MLK Day

D.C. Department of Public Works announced Wednesday that services will be affected on Monday in observance of the nationwide Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

While no trash and recycling collections will be made Monday, pickups in once-a-week collection neighborhoods will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week.

In neighborhoods with twice-weekly trash collections, Monday and Thursday collections will be made Tuesday and Friday, and Tuesday and Friday collections will be made Wednesday and Saturday.

Holiday Trees: Holiday trees will be collected Jan. 16 through Jan. 27 from the curb in front of residents’ homes following the schedule in the leaf collection brochure (Leaf Collection Brochure). Residents disposing of holiday trees and other greenery should strip them of all ornaments and tinsel. Trees and greenery collected after Jan. 27 will be collected with trash as space permits in the truck.

Parking Enforcement: DPW will suspend enforcement of expired meters, residential parking and rush hour lane restrictions. Also, booting and abandoned vehicle removal will be suspended. “Blocked” streetcar parking enforcement is daily, including weekends and holidays, along H Street and Benning Road NE between 3rd Street and Oklahoma Avenue NE. The hours of enforcement are concurrent with the streetcar schedule, which can be found at dcstreetcar.com/riding/schedule. Normal enforcement resumes Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Ft. Totten: The Ft. Totten Transfer Station, located at 4900 John F. McCormack Drive, NE, will be closed Monday, January 16. Residents may resume bringing bulk trash and recyclables on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., in addition to trash and recyclables, residents also may bring household hazardous waste and e-cyclables.

For more information, call 311 or visit: www.dpw.dc.gov.