D.C. Awards 6 Properties in Anacostia for Affordable Housing

The DC Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded six city-owned properties in historic Anacostia in Ward 8 to two nonprofit organizations for the development of family-style affordable housing units.

“We’ve promised the historic Anacostia community that we will work aggressively to put vacant and blighted properties into productive use. Residents and DHCD agree that the best way to achieve these goals is through a competitive bidding process that is clear, transparent and equitable,” said DHCD Director Polly Donaldson. “We’ve made good on that promise, and are pleased that we have completed a major step in transforming these long-standing properties into affordable housing for Ward 8 residents.”

DHCD has awarded two Southeast vacant lots located at 1528 W Street and 1926 15th Street to Mi Casa, a nonprofit affordable housing developer which will build a single-family home on each lot for households earning no more than 50 percent of the area median income.