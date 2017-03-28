D.C. Community Plans MLK Tribute

The DC Black History Celebration Committee, the DC Host Committee and the Commission on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday will host a tribute next week to the civil rights icon in observance of the 49th year of his assassination.

The April 4 tribute will be held 7 p.m. at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (1313 New York Avenue NW) to commemorate the life of King as a spiritual leader, civil rights leader and a social justice fighter, organizers said.

The program will involve musical selections and excerpts from some of his sermons and speeches.

The historic church is the last place King spoke in D.C. and was the home church of President Abraham Lincoln. The church has historically been a refuge for those coming to the city to demonstrate for social justice.

Sam Ford, TV news reporter for WJLA-TV (Channel 7), will emcee the event.