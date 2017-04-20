D.C. Launches Latest Alley-Renovation Initiative

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city’s Transportation Director Leif Dormsjo joined forces Thursday to kick off “AlleyPalooza 5.0,” the latest phase of Bowser’s plan to upgrade the city’s infrastructure, roads, alleys and sidewalks.

While renovating eight alleys in all eight wards over eight weeks, DDOT will work in partnership with DC Water to renovate five green alleys using permeable pavement — a green infrastructure technique that captures and filters storm water runoff before it pollutes rivers and streams.

AlleyPalooza is a multimillion-dollar infrastructure campaign to repair or reconstruct 64 alleys in eight wards over eight weeks. Since 2015, Bowser has invested $175 million in the project, and more than 340 alleys have been improved throughout the city.

Residents who want their alleys to be included in future AlleyPalooza events are encouraged to call 311 and make service requests.