D.C. Police to Hold Prescription Drug Take-Back Event

The Metropolitan Police Department will partner Saturday with the Drug Enforcement Agency for the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative, which gives the public an opportunity to safely dispose of unused medications.
Individuals may turn over any unwanted items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:
First District Station – 101 M Street SW
Second District Station – 3320 Idaho Avenue NW
Third District Station – 1620 V Street NW
Fourth District Station – 6001 Georgia Avenue NW
Fifth District Station – 1805 Bladensburg Road NE
Sixth District Station – 5002 Hayes Street NE
Seventh District Station – 2455 Alabama Avenue SE
Leave a Reply