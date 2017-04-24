D.C. Police to Hold Prescription Drug Take-Back Event

The Metropolitan Police Department will partner Saturday with the Drug Enforcement Agency for the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative, which gives the public an opportunity to safely dispose of unused medications.

Individuals may turn over any unwanted items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:

First District Station – 101 M Street SW

Second District Station – 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station – 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station – 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station – 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station – 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station – 2455 Alabama Avenue SE