D.C. Taking Applications for Barry Summer-Jobs Program

The online applications process for D.C.’s Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program began Friday at summerjobs.dc.gov. for both interested youth ages 14 to 24 and employers.

The program, which was founded by the former mayor in 1979, is a locally funded initiative that provides District youth with enriching and constructive summer work experiences through subsidized placements in the private and public sectors.

Mayor Muriel Bowser expanded the program in 2015 to give District residents ages 22-24 access to meaningful work experiences. Due to the overwhelming demand for the opportunity, Bowser has asked the D.C. Council to make the expansion permanent.

This year, the program begins Monday, June 26 and ends Friday, Aug 4.