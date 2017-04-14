District Heights Officials Host Forum on Missing Children

Approximately 775 cases of missing children have been reported in Prince George’s County in the past decade, but 23 still haven’t been found, according an official from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center’s website displays 28 headshots of children who disappeared this year, including Kimberly Martinez Garcia, 14, of District Heights, who was last seen Feb. 1.

“Law enforcement is good at finding these kids — the key is keeping them around,” said Robert Lowery, vice president of the center’s Missing Children Division and former police officer from the St. Louis area, who joined law enforcement, District Heights and school officials and advocates Thursday for a forum on missing children at the city’s Municipal Center.

The topic drew nationwide attention last month after rumors spread on social media that 14 girls went missing in one day in D.C. Though the Metropolitan Police Department released figures to show juvenile cases actually decreased by nearly 200 between 2015 and 2016, Mayor Muriel Bowser nevertheless announced recently a new initiative to find the city’s missing youth that includes an increase of police officers designated to the Children and Family Services Division.

In District Heights, city police Chief Elliott Gibson Sr. led the discussion on a tragedy he said has been around for at least 30 years.

Gibson conducted a PowerPoint presentation before roughly three dozen people to explain an average of 13,500 children are reported as missing annually in Maryland, with nearly 12,000 of them are located.

He highlighted some misconceptions such as:

• Most missing children are runaways and not abducted by strangers;

• Most situations resolve quickly; and

• Many so-called children are not missing.

Gibson even recommended parents and guardians purchase a GPS tracking watch for their children.

“A parent is always supposed to be in their child’s personal and public business,” he said. “For example, a child is supposed to get out [of] school at 3 o’clock and supposed to be home at 3:30. If you have this GPS tracker watch, a parent would know when a child is at home. [Parents] should know what their children are doing 24 hours, seven days a week.”

For information on safety prevention, go to http://www.missingkids.com/Safety. If a child disappears, call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST.