EDITOR’S COLUMN: Something’s Fishy About Waiting So Long to Report Sexual Assault

The list just gets longer and longer it seems, as more and more women, and a few men, step forward claiming that they’ve been sexually harassed by prominent members of our society – from political icons to entertainment moguls. In some ways, it feels like Pandora’s box has been abruptly thrown wide open and from what I can see, there’s no end in sight. At least not for a very long time.

Now we’re hearing phrases like “zero tolerance policy” being bandied about both by officials at The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Rep. Nancy Pelosi on The Hill, among others.

Meanwhile, fingers continue to be pointed at men, most recently Russell Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Records and James Levine, the recently-suspended former music director of the New York Metropolitan Opera.

And while there’s no justification for sexual harassment, and certainly none for sexual assault, which is a crime in and of itself, I’m beginning to wonder “how long is too long” when calling out anyone who may have been the perpetrator of harassment. Because I’ve been thrown into a quandary, I asked my daughter, Jasmine, an educated, beautiful woman of 27, if I was overreacting. She said no adding that if anyone ever harassed her, she’d call her Daddy right away so he (that would be me) could handle things.

Levine has been charged by three men for abuse that occurred decades ago. Simmons stepped down from his companies after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in 1991. How long is too long?

Even U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama faces charges of sexual misconduct by multiple women that took place decades ago. One has to wonder what took these women and men so long to finally confront their alleged abusers. While I can never understand what women routinely face each day living in a world where men are generally in charge and often feel free to do whatever “floats their boat,” I can’t understand why anyone would remain silent for decades, allowing pain and humiliation to fester within.

Years ago, as a teenager, an older male cousin tried to rape me. Believe me, I fought brother off with every bit of strength I could muster. He failed in his attempt. And later that day, I told my parents. I didn’t wait until my 30th birthday. I didn’t hold off until the new millennium. I told my parents right away because I knew they would always be there to protect me from whatever evil might come my way.

Maybe Pandora’s box has been opened. Perhaps the time is finally ripe to seek justice for those who have been sexually harassed. But there’s something troubling, at least to me, about those who wait until seemingly opportune times to publicly lodge their complaints.

Sexual harassment is wrong, period. I just hope and pray that now women, and men, will begin to feel more at ease about confronting those who cowardly seek to use their influence and power for sexual gratification – immediately, if not sooner.

