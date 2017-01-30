Ex-Teacher’s Aide Pleads Guilty in Prince George’s Child Porn Case, Faces Up to 100 Years in Prison

Former Prince George’s County teacher’s aide and volunteer Deonte Carraway faces between 60 to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Monday to producing child pornography.

Carraway admitted in a plea agreement that he persuaded a dozen children ages 9 to 13 to perform various sexual acts that were recorded on at least two cellphones at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary in Glenarden and various homes between October 2015 and February 2016. He was arrested Feb. 5 after an uncle of a 9-year-old boy saw a nude photo on the child’s cellphone sent through a KIK messenger app.

Carraway, 23, mainly responded “yes, ma’am” to several questions asked by Judge Deborah K. Chasanow.

When Chasanow asked Carraway if his public defender John Chamble sufficiently worked on his case, he replied, “It could’ve been better,” referring to the three to six times Chamble met with him.

The hearing in Greenbelt had six parents and relatives sitting in the front row, but they gave no statements.

Gena Williams, who missed the court proceedings but has three grandchildren that attend Judge Sylvania Woods, said all three encountered Carraway in the school and when he served as a choir director. Police said he worked with children in a choir at the Glenarden Municipal Building.

“We don’t know if they were affected, but he was around them,” Williams said in the parking lot outside the courthouse. “I would like to see him get the time he deserves and not hurt anyone else’s children.”

U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein said the plea deal ensures no children have to testify in federal court.

Carraway faces between 60 to 100 years in prison for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 5.

Rosenstein reiterated Carraway still faces state charges filed last year in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Carraway was indicted on 270 counts of child abuse, child pornography and other sex offenses to at least nine children. Police said the abused not only occurred at the school, but also a church in Bowie, the Glenarden Municipal Center, Theresa Banks Aquatic Center in Glenarden and various homes.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said after the June indictment that the 270 counts are the largest her office has prosecuted since she took office.

The case forced school officials to create a task force and require schools CEO Kevin Maxwell to publicly report each year on systemwide efforts to student safety and ensure all principals conduct safety assessments.

Rosenstein said the case is a cautionary tale for parents whose children have cellphones.

“Don’t assume you know what they are doing,” he said. “It’s critical you know what your child is doing online. Make them scroll their phone with you. Let them you are going to keep track of it and make sure have passwords to their social media accounts. Check them on a regular basis. That’s the best protection you can have against this sort of thing happening to your child.”