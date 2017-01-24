Historical Number of Blacks Nominated for 2017 Oscars

Nominees for the 2017 Oscars announced Tuesday include a historical count of black actors, largely stemming from “Fences,” “Hidden Figures” and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” — which alone scored eight nominations, including a nod for Best Picture and Best Director.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer received nods, marking the first time three black women have been nominated together in an acting category, the first time three black women have been distinct nominees in any category and the first time black actors comprise the majority of nominees in any Oscars category.

Here’s the breakdown for this year’s black nominees for the Oscars, which air live on Sunday, Feb. 26:

“Moonlight,” “Fences,” and “Hidden Figures,” all in contention for “Best Picture”

Denzel Washington, Best Actor, “Fences.”

Ruth Negga, Best Actress, “Loving”

Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress, “Fences”

Octavia Spencer, Best Supporting Actress, “Hidden Figures”

Naomie Harris, Best Supporting Actress, “Moonlight”

Mahershala Ali, Best Supporting Actor, “Moonlight”

Best Original Music Score: “Moonlight”

Best Writing for an Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “Hidden Figures”

Best Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America” and “I Am Not Your Negro”