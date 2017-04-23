Infiniti’s 2017 QX30 Sport Exudes Luxury, Exceptionalism

DETROIT — Infiniti has got something special in the 2017 QX30 Sport. It had a low slung roof, high stance and swerves and curves that distinguished it on the road. It had an air that smacked of luxury.

There was a double arch grille with mesh draws that flowed into the headlights. And there was a double wave aluminum hood that flowed into the fenders and across the bodyline. The sheet metal looked as though it had been stretched over the frame. The C-pillar had a crescent design meant to emphasize motion. We don’t know about that but it did look good. And that crescent arch visually pulled the roof even lower.

Under the hood was a 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder engine that made 208 horsepower. That may not sound like much but it made 256 pound-feet of torque from 1,200 to 4,400 rpm. That’s where the power came from; it moved the QX30 Sport assertively.

Mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, the QX30 Sport had an EPA fuel rating of 27 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway and 27 mpg combined. The QX30 was really fun to drive. Our test model was front-wheel-drive

The Sport trim line featured front and rear lower fascias, body-colored side sill panels, gloss black grille, black outside mirror housings, chrome trunk finisher, an 0.6-inch lower ride height, flat bottom steering wheel, aluminum pedal finishers, Infiniti-branded brake calipers and cross-drilled front brake rotors, dark chrome exhaust finishers, LED fog lamps, Intelligent Park Assist, Bose® audio, sports seats with integrated headrests, leatherette and Dinamica seating surfaces.

The cloth seats worked well. Our interior was black and it had a white leatherette ban outlining the seating surfaces and backs in the front and just the seat backs in the rear. Memory seats and mirrors, Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD), unique 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and 235/45R19 summer run-flat tires.

Nicely done chrome trim outlined the black-faced instruments with white numerals. What seemed to be a throwback was the stalk on the left side of the steering wheel; for the cruise control. We haven’t seen that in a while but it did leave the right side of the steering wheel uncluttered.

Also on the wheel were paddle shifters that went unused, volume control for the radio and controls for setting selections. What seemed to be idiosyncratic was when we parked the QX30 Sport and turned it off; the doors would not unlock automatically when we pulled the latch to get out, although they had locked automatically. We had to press the unlock button and then get out. There’s a concept: unlock the door to get out.

Infiniti said that our test QX30 was an early production model and it did not have automatic unlock. We were told that glitch has been fixed. All we can say is good.

We climbed into the back seats and found it different. The rear opera seats were decidedly higher than the front seats and the headliner seemed close but it wasn’t uncomfortable. There was plenty of hip space. Still, we think two people would be comfortable and three would feel squeezed.

The ride was exceptional. Our QX30 Sport had a MacPherson strut front suspension and a multilink set up in the rear. Both had stabilizer bars. The dual exhaust added to the racy appearance of the QX30 Sport.

The crossover handled well, the suspension smoothed out the rough spots in the street and even though there was a low roof we never felt cramped. The drivetrain was quiet, we wouldn’t have known it was shifting gears without looking at the indictor and street noise did not pierce the passenger cabin.

Of course there was a smart key, push button start/stop, Bluetooth, satellite radio and voice controls. There was no sunroof but it didn’t take away from the ambience of the interior. The vehicle was comfortable and made us feel like indeed the QX30 Sport was a premium crossover.

The sticker on our test vehicle read $39,495.

Frank S. Washington is editor of AboutThatCar.com.