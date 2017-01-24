Informer Store at Dulles Nominated by USA Today Readers as Nation’s Best

The Washington Informer newsstand at Dulles International Airport in Virginia has been nominated by USA Today readers as part of the paper’s “10 Best” series for best newsstand/travel essentials location in the country.

Whether travelers are in search of a good airplane read, need an aspirin to kill a headache or simply want a quick preflight snack, the Informer newsstand, located near the baggage claim of the airport’s lower level, has them covered.

Other nominees include the 7-Eleven store at Los Angeles International Airport, North Loop Market at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, a Univision store at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Hudson (JFK) at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Supporters can vote once daily at http://www.10best.com/awards/travel until polls close noon on Monday, Feb. 13.