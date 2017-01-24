Latest News
January 24, 2017

Informer Store at Dulles Nominated by USA Today Readers as Nation’s Best

January 24, 2017 WI Web Staff Business, Community 0

Courtesy of The Washington Informer
Courtesy of The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer newsstand at Dulles International Airport in Virginia has been nominated by USA Today readers as part of the paper’s “10 Best” series for best newsstand/travel essentials location in the country.

Whether travelers are in search of a good airplane read, need an aspirin to kill a headache or simply want a quick preflight snack, the Informer newsstand, located near the baggage claim of the airport’s lower level, has them covered.

Other nominees include the 7-Eleven store at Los Angeles International Airport, North Loop Market at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, a Univision store at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Hudson (JFK) at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Supporters can vote once daily at http://www.10best.com/awards/travel until polls close noon on Monday, Feb. 13.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


© 2016 The Washington Informer, all rights reserved.