January 25, 2017

John Lewis Memoir Wins Library Association Awards

The American Library Association announced Monday that its Coretta Scott King Award for best African-American author went to Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) and his collaborator, Andrew Aydin, for “March: Book Three,” the third installment in his graphic memoir.

The book won three other awards from the library association, marking the first time an author has won that many awards in a single year.

In November, “March” also won a National Book Award.

Lewis’s book garnered widespread attention after he recently questioned the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s election.

The backlash against a subsequent tweet from Trump, stating that Lewis is “all talk — no action,” helped push the book to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list.

