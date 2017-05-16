KD’s Charity Foundation Brings New Opportunities to Seat Pleasant Elementary

Seat Pleasant Elementary School will never be the same again, and it’s a good thing. The difference can be felt from the inside out and the effect on the children and community is felt more than ever.

The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF), led by his mother Wanda Durant, a native of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, unveiled the new renovated basketball court at the elementary school Monday.

Seat Pleasant Elementary Principal Lachonta Richardson called the new court a “level of excellence and a new sense of pride in the community.”

As the students were given a free period to enjoy the festivities, Wanda Durant made an appearance and could embrace their happiness. With state and county officials, Nike representatives many excited children in attendance, the ribbon was cut and the KDCF Court at Seat Pleasant was open to the public.

With the KDCF movement spreading to the local areas, the impact of basketball court renovation is also felt around the world. With courts renovated in Oklahoma City, Seattle, Germany and China, Durant looks to set the example for being an inspiration to the youth.

“[Kevin’s] goal is to refurbish courts all over the world,” his mother said. “It’s his responsibility, because when he was a kid, the courts were run down but they would still play. He wants to give kids the opportunity to always play. I’m a believer; build it and they will ball.”

Durant was always someone that kids looked up to — figuratively and literally — and he has accepted his role in uplifting communities through basketball.

Durant’s mother was highly satisfied with their efforts, expressing how proud she was of her son and the foundation by investing in their community. She wants the lasting impact of the newly renovated courts to be that the children know that this is where Kevin started.

“With hard work and dedication … this could be your name soon,” she told the students.

Durant went on to explain that she wants the court to serve as an inspiration, a tool to unite the community and push everyone to be their best self. With the Durants just getting started in the DMV, look for many other groups of hearts to be touched soon.