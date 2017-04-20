Leon Harris Joining NBC4 News Team

Longtime WJLA-TV anchor Leon Harris is joining NBC4/WRC, the station announced Thursday.

Harris, an award-winning journalist who spent 13 years covering the Washington area at WJLA before leaving the station in the fall, will begin at Channel 4 on Friday.

He will anchor the weekend editions of “News4 at 6” and “News4 at 11” along with Erika Gonzalez. During the week, he will contribute to coverage of breaking news and special events and report on segments that focus on inspiring people in the community.

“As a longtime admirer of the quality of the work and reputation of the NBC4 news team, I am beyond thrilled at the opportunity to work alongside some of the very best in the field,” Harris said. “Being able to continue to cover and serve this incredible Washington region is a real treat and an absolute honor.”

During that time at WJLA, he was a stable force on the station’s evening and 11 p.m. newscasts, hosted specials and weekly shows, and reported on those in the community doing good work through his “Harris’ Heroes” segment.

Before coming to D.C., Harris spent many years as a news anchor at CNN.

“Leon has been an incredibly well-respected journalist, both in Washington and on a national stage for many years,” said Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4/WRC-TV. “We are very glad he has agreed to join our team and continue his career here.”