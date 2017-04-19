LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: County Shouldn’t Share Casino Jackpot

The article in your paper, “MGM Reaches Goals for Hiring, Contracting Minority Businesses,” by William J. Ford was good to read. First, because I didn’t believe that the MGM casino would honor its commitment to the county to hire minority contractors and county residents, and second, I didn’t believe the county would give any of the money it made to education. Well, it seems, according to the article, I was wrong. The article brought up another question I would like to know about and that is why does the MGM casino in Prince George’s County have to share proceeds with the casinos in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties? Did those casinos share with Prince George’s County when we didn’t have a casino? Our schools need all they can get, and if our casino at National Harbor brings in a lot of money, it should stay in our county.

Robert Novak

Bowie, Md.

Informer Wins On and Off the Web

I have been a loyal reader of The Washington Informer for the past 20 or so years. I have looked forward to your paper on every Thursday morning at my local newsstand. The articles are very informative and keep me abreast of what’s happening in Washington, D.C. My daughter has married and moved out of the area and when I asked her if she wanted me to get a subscription to receive The Informer, she told me no because she reads The Informer online. She told me that she gets all of the information when I do and would not have to wait on receiving a newspaper. All I could say was “Wow!” I never thought of it that way, and never thought to even look online for The Informer. But to be honest with you, I still like reading my newspaper; it just feels real good.

George Hall

Washington, D.C.