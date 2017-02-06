Local Music Artists to Perform in Cherry Blossom Parade

The National Cherry Blossom Festival and a panel of local celebrity judges have selected an a cappella group and three soloists as winners of the fourth annual “Sing Into Spring” vocal competition.

The winners were selected following a live audition at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in D.C., where 21 finalists went head to head showcasing their vocal abilities. The winners have secured a coveted spot to perform on April 8 in the nationally-televised National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade presented by Events DC.

The winners:

– Treble in Paradise, American University’s first all-female a cappella group, has performed at numerous events around the D.C. community, including the National MS Walk.

– ShaMain, a Georgetown, Guyana, native who has been studying music since the age of 3. She released her first project, “The Evolution of Me” in 2016.

– KHA, a pop and soul singer and songwriter born and raised in the DC area, has performed at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with Stevie Wonder, at the Warner Theatre, and was a featured soloist on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for President Clinton’s second inaugural ceremony.

– Roquois is an indie singer and songwriter whose eclectic sound infuses rock, hip hop, doo wop and R&B into a petite pop package.

The audition event was hosted by WJLA-TV’s Anna-Lysa Gayle, and featured a panel of judges including entertainment reporter Kidd O’Shea of the station’s “Good Morning Washington” show; 94.7 FM’s Darik Kristofer; National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade producer Brenda Goldsmith; Tony Small, regional Artistic and S.T.E.A.M. director at Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington; and Jesse B Rauch, District Karaoke commissioner.

The winners will perform among a lineup of celebrity entertainers, marching bands from across the country, energetic performers, giant colorful helium balloons, and elaborate floats.

Prime Grandstand seats for the parade are on sale now and can be purchased at nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.

The Grandstand section offers reserved seating along Constitution Avenue between 15th and 17th streets in northwest. Group tickets for 10 or more are also available. Standing along the parade route is free and open to the public.

The parade will be Metro-accessible via the Navy Memorial Station on the Yellow/Green lines or Federal Triangle Station on the Blue/Orange lines.