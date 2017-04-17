Manhunt on for Facebook Murder Suspect

Cleveland police are searching for a suspect who authorities said recorded himself killing an elderly man Sunday and then posted the video on Facebook.

The suspect, identified as Steve Stephens, randomly shot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. to death as he walked from a store, authorities said.

While police said late Sunday that Stephens, 37, may be out of state at this time, authorities have called on residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be “on alert.”

Stephens, described as a black male, 6’1″ and 244 pounds with a full beard, was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray or black striped polo shirt, driving a late-model Ford Fusion.

The FBI has joined the search for Stephens.