Mayor Bowser Launches D.C.’s ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ Initiative

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has launched the city’s “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative, which will provide programs targeting boys and young men of color in four key areas: education, justice, health and job opportunities.

The initiative, launched Monday, is part of former President Barack Obama’s “MBK Community Challenge” that seeks to develop coalitions with public and private sector leaders in order to create equal opportunities for boys and young men of color.

For more information on upcoming MBK-DC events and how to get involved, contact MBK-DC coordinator Kendrick Jackson at kendrick.jackson@dc.gov.