Mike Washington Named AFL Offensive Player of the Week

The Arena Football League announced Tuesday that Washington Valor WR Mike Washington has been named Offensive Player of the Week for games played on the weekend of Friday, April 7.

Washington hauled in nine receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-38 season-opening win over the Baltimore Brigade.

“Mike [Washington] is a special player,” Valor head coach Dean Cokinos said after the win. “Trying to match up one-on-one with him is really hard. We just took advantage of that.”

All three of Washington’s touchdown receptions came within in the first 20 minutes of the game, leading the Valor to an early 27-0 lead. The first of Washington’s trio of scores, a 34-yard catch-and-run, came just 2:49 into the game and marked the first touchdown in franchise history. Washington gathered his second touchdown on an eight-yard reception as time expired in the first quarter and his third on an 18-yard strike from QB Erik Meyer with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter.

“It’s a great start,” said Washington. “It’s one of many firsts for the Washington Valor and the DMV area – much like the first game, first touchdown and more. It’s a great start for what we think will be a great season.”

Playing in his eighth AFL season, Washington has amassed career totals of 569 receptions, 7,020 receiving yards and 144 touchdowns in stints with the Pittsburgh Power, Spokane Shock, Tampa Bay Storm, Arizona Rattlers and Washington Valor.