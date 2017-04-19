MUHAMMAD: Trump Has Found His Footing — Now Get Ready for War

After having endured the worst opening-100-day-catastrophe of any president since William Henry Harrison caught pneumonia and died on his 31st day in office in 1841, Donald J. Trump seems to have found his presidential footing. He’s impulsive, unpredictable, and he likes to throw his military weight around.

He already shed crocodile tears for the Syrian “beautiful babies” he saw on TV news, apparently killed by chemical weapons on April 4. With his usual pucker on his lips, he gloated about this “beautiful chocolate cake” being eaten by Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, resort when he informed the Chinese leader he had just ordered a Tomahawk missile attack on Syria … by the way.

He let the military do its own chest-thumping just one week later when he ordered that the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, or MOAB, nicknamed “The Mother of All Bombs,” be dropped in eastern Afghanistan. Finally, a president who’s giving the Pentagon a blank check — a blank check!

First, the warmongers deplete all the arsenals of the older weapons so they can be replaced with the newer versions, the military industrial complex will be humming again, in production mode.

Then, under the rubric of fighting ISIS, the Trump apparatus will find a more vulnerable Arab target than Syria—like Somalia maybe—one which does not enjoy the Russian protectorate. The U.S. is already supporting a Saudi repression of Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world.

But Trump is doubtlessly looking for an easy target for intervention, utilizing U.S. boots on the ground. We’ll see soon enough!

After embarrassing defeats on his Muslim immigration ban, and his promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, Trump engaged “The Troops” and his approval ratings started to rise from historic lows.

What a concept: a narcistic, impulsive, bully, commander-in-chief of a nuclear armed U.S. military apparatus … “Hey! Does this button work??! What does this do??!”

It’s often referred to as the “learning curve” when a new president comes into office. In the case of Trump, President 45, he’s receiving full-course on-the-job-training, and has given would-be interns daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner senior advisory slots. It’s like a “wrasslin’ smackdown.”

The Donald may not know how to be president of the United States, but he certainly knows exactly what he’s doing on the world stage. He openly mocks and rebukes the Barack Obama presidency, and that seems to be just fine with most white folks who see him as “decisive.” His insults and finger-in-the-eye manner are just what they want to see in an American leader. So what if he makes a mistake? Nobody’s perfect.

So, what if he doesn’t release his tax returns the way presidents have done for more than 40 years. No one can force him, and his allies in the Republican Party are afraid to go against the White House. Most folks in official Washington — except Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) — are willing to remain quiet and be complicit in the Trump madness.

Surprisingly, there is a large number of alert, protest-ready, activists and citizens, but I don’t think folks are prepared for the speed at which I fear the president will escalate some confrontation, and Americans will feel duty-bound to rally ’round the flag. Trump wins more time to come up with another trick.

Look forward to more and more swashbuckling President Trump. If he messes up and U.S. military personnel lose their lives the way civilians and women and children are losing their lives under U.S. supported attacks, then, instead of being angry at Trump for needlessly pushing the nation into armed conflict, the U.S. public will be consumed in an orgy of sympathy for the wounded troops.

What a life, huh? He’s a 70-year-old man who watches television six hours a day; he plays with his Twitter game every day; he goes to a golf resort in Florida every weekend. He’s not working as president, he’s living the life of a retired person.

A retired person who maintains his relevance by playing with his newly discovered war toys. The country is in trouble.