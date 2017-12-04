Officer Who Shot Black Man for Sitting in His Own Truck is Fired

A 10-year Texas police veteran who shot and critically wounded a Black man for “burglarizing” his own pickup truck has been effectively fired.

Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato released a statement Wednesday regarding Derick Wiley, 35, and the shooting of Lyndo Jones, 31, in November:

“Earlier today, I received the results and recommendations of our internal affairs panel concerning the November 8th officer involved shooting. Based upon the facts and recommendations presented to me, I made the decision to place Officer Derick Wiley on indefinite suspension. This is a term used for civil service employees, but it effectively means Officer Wiley’s employment has been terminated.

“Our internal investigation revealed that Officer Wiley violated department policy.

“We will not be making any additional comments until the Dallas County Grand Jury completes its process.”

“Lyndo Jones is a hardworking father of two young daughters who was profiled by a stranger and shot by Officer Wiley for no reason at all,” an attorney for the victim said.

Wiley faced a grand jury last week. A decision has not yet been returned.

Wiley had been on paid administrative leave following the Nov. 8 incident, during which time officers were responding to a suspected burglary.

A witness reported that a man — Jones — appeared to be breaking into a pickup truck. The truck in fact belonged to Jones, but he could not get the alarm to turn off.

Wiley, who had been with the Mesquite Police Department for a decade, shot Jones in the back and abdomen. Jones was admitted to Baylor Medical Plaza’s Intensive Care Unit after the shooting and was eventually released. Days later he returned to the hospital to be treated for an infection and possible pneumonia as a result of his wounds.

According to CBS DFW, Lee Merritt, one of Jones’ attorneys, said Jones’ family has “guarded optimism” about the firing.

Merritt also took to Twitter to call out Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, telling her, “#doyourjob.”

“If #LyndoJones shot an off duty cop multiple times in the back, there would be no BREAKING NEWS about him being fired from his job while the @Dallas_DA awaits a decision from the GJ. He would’ve been arrested & charged (if he survived the arrest). #equalprotection #waronbadcops,” Merritt said in a separate tweet.

A charge for evading arrest may be revisited, according to police.

Johnson said in a statement that her office “must review all of the facts as a whole,” noting, “Sometimes those facts are not immediately available.”

“If the Grand Jury determines that criminal charges are merited, this office will vigorously prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” Johnson said.

Justin Moore, another attorney for Jones, reported to CBS DFW that Jones’ legal team is considering taking action against Baylor Medical Center.

“We believe that he didn’t receive the care that he should have gotten while in that hospital. It makes me wonder, are people who are under the care or watch of the Dallas Sheriff’s Department, are they treated differently at Baylor Hospital as opposed to regular patients?” Moore said.

