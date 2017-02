Ben’s Chili Bowl joined thousands of businesses nationwide on Feb. 16 to support the “Day Without Immigrants” demonstration in protest of the Trump administration’s stance on immigration.

While some businesses closed, the owners of the landmark northwest D.C. eatery opened its door for visitors to enjoy its classic dishes such as the “chili half-smoke.”

“We are all immigrants. A day without immigrants is a day without Ben’s Chili Bowl,” said the Alis’ daughter-in-law, Vida Ali.