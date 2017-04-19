PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY EDUCATION BRIEFS: NASA Provides Hands-On Experience

Charis Houston, a College Park Academy sophomore, is among 64 high school students selected for participation in the 2017 Advances Space Academy.

The space academy, which enrolls students ages 15-18, explores college and career preparation through an immersive experience in science, technology, engineering and math. Trainees undergo a variety of astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges and team-building activities, all culminating in an extended-duration simulated space mission.

Charis will have the opportunity to experience two days of hands-on field research with NASA scientists.

Teacher Recruitment Fair

PGCPS will host a recruitment fair next month to hire educators from across the nation.

Officials are looking for talented educators who are committed, focused on making a difference, and hold (or are eligible for) a teacher certificate issued by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Candidates interested in attending the May 20 recruitment fair must create a profile and apply through iRecruitment by May 12 to participate. Applicants should upload the following documents with their applications:

• Resume

• Current professional letters of recommendation (2)

• Unofficial transcript(s)

• Teaching certificate (if applicable)

• Praxis or state specific test reports (if applicable)

Student Transfer Requests

Parents and guardians who’d like to transfer their child from their neighborhood school to another PGCPS school may submit a transfer request during Student Transfer Season, which closes on May 5.

Transfer requests may be submitted outside of the transfer season only for the following reasons:

• Families who move into Prince George’s County after the transfer season ended

• The student has a health issue or other documented, compelling reason for changing schools must be verified by PGCPS, attending physician or health professional

• The family is moving to a new neighborhood and the student wants to remain in their current school until the program or school year ends.

Transfer requests must be submitted through the SchoolMax Family Portal.

However, transfer requests to schools with enrollment that exceeds state-rated capacity will not be considered.

‘Classics Through the Ages’

Through a signature program of the Prince George’s County Links, more than 20 students took a bow earlier this month after being featured alongside classically trained professional artists.

“Classics Through the Ages: Mentoring Through the Arts” provides an introduction to opera, ballet and other classical art forms under the guidance of artists who serve as program mentors.

The “master class” showcased student dance, choral and instrumental performances featuring Lloyd Mallory Jr., associate professor and director of choral activities at Delaware State University, violinist Chelsey Green and The Green Project, the AFROMODA Dance Theatre, Takoma Academy music director Lulu Mupfumbu and saxophonist Charles Murrell III.

Immigrant, Muslim, Transgender Resolutions

The Prince George’s County Board of Education recently approved resolutions in support of immigrant, Muslim and transgender youth in the county schools system.

The resolutions express commitment to protecting students’ rights and providing a “safe and welcoming learning environment for all students.”

“As a person who shares a deep commitment to equity and social justice, I enthusiastically support these resolutions and the message they send to our community,” said board Chair Segun Eubanks. “Regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or country of origin, Prince George’s County Public Schools will provide a world-class education for you and protect you.”

PGCPS, school board policies and administrative procedures comply with federal, state and local civil rights laws and prohibit discrimination regarding sexual orientation, transgender identity or religion.