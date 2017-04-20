Latest News
Prince George’s Substitute Teacher Arrested on Child Porn Charges

April 20, 2017 William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

Christopher H. Speights (Courtesy of Maryland State Police)

A Prince George’s County substitute teacher from Capitol Heights has been arrested and charged with child pornography, Maryland State Police announced Thursday.

Christopher H. Speights, 34, worked as a teacher and basketball coach at Bradbury Heights Elementary in Capitol Heights, police said.

Speights also has been and may still be employed as a coach for the South County Sports Academy, investigators learned.

State Police received information in December about Speights allegedly possessing pictures of child pornography on his computer that he received and distributed.

Speights faces six counts of posession and three counts of child pornography. Police said more charges are pending.

Anyone with information who may have had contact with Speights can call 410-953-8272.

