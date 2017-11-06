Princeton, Microsoft Sue Feds Over DACA

Princeton and Microsoft have joined to file a lawsuit against the federal government over President Donald Trump’s rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The suit — filed Nov. 3 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by the Trustees of Princeton University, Microsoft Corporation and plaintiff Maria De La Cruz Perales Sanchez, a Princeton undergraduate and DACA participant — includes President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke as defendants.

The NAACP, which filed a similar suit two months ago, lauded the latest action against the Trump administration.

“We welcome Princeton, Microsoft and Ms. Sanchez in standing against President Trump’s misguided attempt to end the American dream for so many young people who have successfully integrated themselves into American society,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO. “It’s a powerful statement when one of our most prestigious institutions of learning and one of our most influential corporations join forces to protect those who simply want to learn, work and lead productive lives in this country.”

The NAACP lawsuit argues that by ending DACA, the Trump administration unlawfully reneges on government promises embedded in DACA to protect young, undocumented immigrants.

According to a report from the Migration Policy Institute, about 36,000 immigrants of African origin were also eligible for the DACA program. More than 20,000 youth from Caribbean nations of the Dominican Republic and Jamaica are eligible for DACA, the institute said.

