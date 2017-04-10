Redskins Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The NFL announced its 2017 preseason schedule Monday, and the Washington Redskins’ four-game slate features their preseason debut on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, their preseason home opener against the Green Bay Packers, a nationally televised home tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals and a road finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three of the four games (at Baltimore, vs. Green Bay and at Tampa Bay) will be shown locally on NBC4 and Comcast SportsNet. Specific times for these games will be determined at a later date. The team’s third preseason game against Cincinnati will kick off in front of a nationally televised audience on FOX at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

All four games can be heard on the Redskins Radio Network, including on ESPN 980 and WMAL (105.9 FM/630 AM) in the D.C. metro area.

The Redskins’ preseason opener against the Ravens will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, the site of Washington’s 16-10 victory against Baltimore in Week 5 last season. The Redskins also won the teams’ last preseason meeting, a 31-13 victory in the 2015 preseason.

The Redskins will make their FedExField preseason debut the following week against the Packers. The Redskins dealt the Packers a 42-24 defeat on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 last season. The game will be the teams’ first preseason meeting since 1995.

The following week, the Redskins and Bengals will face one another in preseason competition for the ninth time since 1970. The game will be a rematch of the teams’ contest at London’s Wembley Stadium in Week 8 last season, a game in which the teams played to a 27-27 draw.

The Redskins will conclude the preseason in Tampa on Thursday, Aug. 31. This will mark the sixth time in the last seven years that Washington and Tampa Bay have closed the preseason against one another. Last year, the Redskins rushed for 245 yards in a 20-13 victory in their 2016 finale at Tampa Bay.