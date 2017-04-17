Latest News
April 17, 2017

Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘I Don’t Respect This President’

April 17, 2017 WI Web Staff Politics 0

Maxine Waters
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) participates in the Washington Tax Day march in D.C. on April 15. (Courtesy of Waters via Twitter)

Over the weekend as tens of thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s reluctance in releasing his tax returns, California Rep. Maxine Waters continued her crusade against the new administration, vowing not to stop until Trump is removed from office.

Waters, who took part in Saturday’s Tax March on Washington in D.C., enthusiastically told the crowd, “We’ve got to stop his ass!”

The outspoken Waters, 78, put it bluntly: “I don’t respect this president. I don’t trust this president. He’s not working in the best interests of the American people. I will fight every day until he is impeached.”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


© 2017 The Washington Informer, all rights reserved.