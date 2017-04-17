Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘I Don’t Respect This President’

Over the weekend as tens of thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s reluctance in releasing his tax returns, California Rep. Maxine Waters continued her crusade against the new administration, vowing not to stop until Trump is removed from office.

Waters, who took part in Saturday’s Tax March on Washington in D.C., enthusiastically told the crowd, “We’ve got to stop his ass!”

The outspoken Waters, 78, put it bluntly: “I don’t respect this president. I don’t trust this president. He’s not working in the best interests of the American people. I will fight every day until he is impeached.”