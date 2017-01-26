Republican Senator Resigns Over Sexist Women’s March Retweet

Republican State Sen. Bill Kintner announced his resignation at a news conference Wednesday in Nebraska’s state Capitol following his retweet of a Twitter post involving three Women’s March on Washington participants that seemingly made light of sexual assault.

Kintner, of Papillion, Neb., retweeted a comment Sunday by Larry Elder, a Los Angeles-based conservative radio personality, that mocked women pictured on Saturday with “Not this p—y” signs. The women were protesting President Donald Trump’s recorded 2005 comments about touching women inappropriately.

Elder wrote above the photo: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”

On Monday afternoon Kintner defended his actions, saying, “By retweeting a message, I was not implying support for putting women in fear of their personal safety.”

After pressure mounted during a legislative floor debate on Tuesday Kintner, who has held the seat since 2012, stepped down less than an hour before an expected Wednesday vote by the Legislature to expel him.

“I know my resignation will be hailed as a victory to the progressive liberal movement,” he said defensively at the press conference. “But this is not about justice or doing what’s right. This is the old adage that might makes right. You have the votes, you can do what you want.”

His resignation will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. However, Jim Scheer, speaker of the Legislature, said he has asked Kintner not to participate in any more floor votes or debates.

“We have to fight harder than we’ve ever fought before,” Jalila Bell, a women’s march attendee, told DiversityInc.

The 56-year-old senator is not new to controversy. In August Kintner, who is married, admitted to using a state laptop to engage in cybersex on Skype with a woman he met on Facebook. He said the woman attempted to extort money from him, and he contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to report a crime.

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts, Speaker of the Legislature Galen Hadley of Kearney and Omaha Sen. Bob Krist, chairman of the executive board, all called for Kintner’s resignation. But Kintner refused to resign.

As part of a settlement with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for misuse of public resources for using a state computer.

At the close of the press conference on Wednesday, Kintner quoted former Republican President Richard Nixon.

“To paraphrase Richard Nixon you won’t have Bill Kintner to kick around anymore,” he said.

Kintner was referring to Nixon’s statement after he lost the 1962 California gubernatorial election. In 1968, Nixon was elected president and formally resigned from office Aug. 9, 1974 following the Watergate scandal.

Kintner then left the press conference without taking questions.

The Women’s March on Washington, a grassroots women-led movement that rallied protesters of all genders and backgrounds on Saturday, attracted three times more people to the city than the inauguration of Trump. Protests also took place in cities across the country and across the globe.

Women’s March released a list of 10 actions to complete in the next 100 days, in order to support the movement. Attorney Jalila Bell, who is African American, came to Washington from New York to participate in the march.

“The next step for women is to continue to rise together, we have to unite and we have to fight,” Bell told DiversityInc. “We have to fight harder than we’ve ever fought before.”