Roscoe Jones Appointed as Sen. Feinstein’s Legislative Director

Roscoe Jones has been appointed to the staff of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) as her new legislative director.

Of the approximately 340 top staffers in the U.S. Senate, six are black, with that number having doubled since a 2015 Senate report by the Joint Center, a bipartisan research and public policy institution.

“The Joint Center commends Senator Feinstein for her leadership and commitment to increasing diversity in the Senate,” said Joint Center President Spencer Overton. “Roscoe Jones is an impressive lawyer who will serve Senator Feinstein and the people of California well.”

Jones previously served as senior counsel to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), senior counsel to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on the Senate Judiciary Committee, special counsel to former Secretary of Labor and current DNC Chair Tom Perez, and an assistant U.S. attorney in Seattle.

Jones, who also has experience clerking for two federal judges, taught administrative law and civil rights policy at the University of Washington School of Law and Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, respectively.

“I am ecstatic to see Roscoe Jones — a colleague, friend, and mentor — transition into this incredible new role,” said Black Talent Initiative Director Don Bell. “Roscoe brings a wealth of experience that will make him an effective legislative director for Senator Feinstein. Diversity among top congressional staff enhances representation of citizens, and enriches deliberation and innovation in the legislative process. Although we still have a long way to go to make the Senate truly diverse, events in the last few months have shown that progress is being made.”