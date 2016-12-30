Serena Williams Announces Engagement

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is engaged.

Williams announced this week that she will marry her boyfriend of two years, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

A spokesperson for Ohanian confirmed that he popped the question while the two were vacationing in Rome, according to CNN.

Ohanian went down on one knee, said Williams, who first announced the news herself in a Reddit post on its “r/isaidyes” forum.

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited,” Williams said in her Reddit post, which was written like a poem and had a cartoon of the couple at the top. “Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes.”

Ohanian also announced the engagement on his Facebook page, linking to Williams’ Reddit post and adding, “She said yes.”