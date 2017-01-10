Suspect Sought in Orlando Police Officer’s Death

A massive manhunt is underway in Orlando, Florida, for a man who fatally shot a police officer Monday as she helped track down a murder suspect.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department and a mother of two, was shot as she was attempting to contact the murder suspect at an Orlando Wal-Mart about 7:17 a.m., according to CNN.

Minutes later, police were notified than an officer had been shot. Clayton died at a hospital.

Clayton was “committed to our youth and the community,” OPD Chief John Mina said during a press conference. “Debra Clayton is a hero. She gave her life protecting the community she loves. She will be deeply missed.”

Witness James Herman told the local ABC News affiliate that the gunman, identified as Markeith Loyd, was wearing a security uniform.

“He walked by me, had a security vest and everything,” Herman said. “I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down.”

During the officers’ pursuit of Loyd, another Orlando police officer on a motorcycle was killed.

Loyd has reportedly been on the run for a month after being sought in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

A $60,000 award has been offered for Loyd’s arrest.